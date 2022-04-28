Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Beautiful Thursday on tap with more sunshine Friday. Showers and a few storms possible this weekend.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning is looking like the coolest morning of the week as we saw morning lows in the mid-40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny again with highs close to 80. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-10 mph.
Staying mostly dry Friday with a few more clouds building into the afternoon. Highs will be back in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.
Mild start early Saturday with lows in the mid-50s. Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible Saturday with a stalled front over the region. It doesn’t look like a washout, but rain will be possible during the day. Highs will be warmer and reach the mid-80s.
Scattered showers and storms are expected again Sunday with the stalled front over the region. Morning lows will be near 60 and afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s.
The same general pattern from the weekend sticks around early next week. Pop-up storms possible during the day with highs above average in the mid to upper 80s.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.