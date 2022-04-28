Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Beautiful Thursday on tap with more sunshine Friday. Showers and a few storms possible this weekend.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning is looking like the coolest morning of the week as we saw morning lows in the mid-40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny again with highs close to 80. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Staying dry Thursday and Friday, but rain chances increase again this weekend.
Staying dry Thursday and Friday, but rain chances increase again this weekend.(WRDW)

Staying mostly dry Friday with a few more clouds building into the afternoon. Highs will be back in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Mild start early Saturday with lows in the mid-50s. Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible Saturday with a stalled front over the region. It doesn’t look like a washout, but rain will be possible during the day. Highs will be warmer and reach the mid-80s.

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)

Scattered showers and storms are expected again Sunday with the stalled front over the region. Morning lows will be near 60 and afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s.

The same general pattern from the weekend sticks around early next week. Pop-up storms possible during the day with highs above average in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeesha Stokes
Woman convicted in Augusta deadly ‘fit of domestic rage’
A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking
Jason Jarmez Smith
Suspect gets decades for murder of Blackville shop owner
Aquinas High School Head Football Coach James Leonard and his wife have returned home from the...
Injured Aquinas coach, wife return home after crash that also killed 1
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
‘We pray for justice’: It’s been a year since Clarks Hill drownings

Latest News

Rain possible this weekend
Mikel's 6 AM Forecast 4.28.22
Staying Dry Through Friday, Rain Possible This Weekend
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Greenjackets
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Sunshine returns Wednesday & Thursday, Weekends Storms Possible
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale