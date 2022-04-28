Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Nice again Friday. Isolated showers Saturday. Scattered Storms Sunday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will stay mostly clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s through most of this evening. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 40s by early Friday. Winds will be calm overnight.

Staying dry Thursday and Friday, but rain chances increase again this weekend.
Staying dry Thursday and Friday, but rain chances increase again this weekend.(WRDW)

Staying mostly dry Friday with a few more clouds building into the afternoon. Highs will be back in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Mild start early Saturday with lows in the mid-50s. Isolated showers are possible Saturday with a stalled front near the region. It doesn’t look like a washout, but a passing shower is possible during the day. Highs will be warmer and reach the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Better chance to see rain on Sunday, mainly in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday with the stalled front near the region. Morning lows will be near 60 and afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s.

The same general pattern from the weekend sticks around early next week. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the day with highs above average in the mid to upper 80s. Highs will be close to 90 Tuesday through Thursday next week. Morning lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeesha Stokes
Woman convicted in Augusta deadly ‘fit of domestic rage’
Jason Jarmez Smith
Suspect gets decades for murder of Blackville shop owner
A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking
Aquinas High School Head Football Coach James Leonard and his wife have returned home from the...
Injured Aquinas coach, wife return home after crash that also killed 1
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
‘We pray for justice’: It’s been a year since Clarks Hill drownings

Latest News

Rain possible this weekend
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Rain possible this weekend
Mikel's 6 AM Forecast 4.28.22
Staying Dry Through Friday, Rain Possible This Weekend
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Greenjackets
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong