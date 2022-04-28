Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County deputies searching for missing teen

My’Ana Mindledolph
My’Ana Mindledolph(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

My’Ana Mindledolph, 15, was last seen at 105-B Old Wheeler Court.

She is 5′4 and weighs around 117 pounds.

Anyone with information on Mindledolph’s whereabouts or who she may be with is urged to contact Investigator Dyer at 706-541-1044 or CCSO at 706-541-2800.

