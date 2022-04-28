Submit Photos/Videos
As college sports evolve, what will be NCAA president’s job?

FILE - NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks at a news conference at the Target Center, site of the Women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, March 30, 2022, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(AP) - The NCAA is looking for a new president.

Mark Emmert will step down from the job no later than June 2023. Observers say the NCAA should first decide what they want the function of the NCAA to be. The organization is making sweeping changes and handing more power to conferences and schools. Finding someone to lead amid all that turmoil is a challenge. Still, some involved in college sports still believe it will be necessary to have leadership at the top with a comprehensive vision for an organization that still emphasizes the importance of education.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

