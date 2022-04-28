City talks ways to spend $10 million from American Rescue Plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commission is figuring out how it’ll spend $10 million sitting in the city’s pockets.

The money is from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. The city of Augusta is $82 million richer.

“I’m really hoping that we’ll be very, very frugal with that,” said Brandon Garrett, commissioner for District 8 said.

The American Rescue Plan gave Augusta $82 million. About $11 million has been spent. $52 million is already allocated, and about $10 million is just sitting there

Dennis Williams, commissioner for District 2 said: “It’s a lot of things that need to be done and everyone wants the money.”

But more money doesn’t always mean more ways to spend it. ARP money comes with restrictions. It can only be used for COVID mitigation efforts, like ‘Vax Up Augusta,’ or for workforce woes, like pay raises for essential workers.

They can invest in infrastructure improvements, including water and sewer projects. They can also use it to recover losses in government services.

Garrett said: “Certain departments like engineering are having some very real budget issues just because of the increases in all the materials.”

Money is already assigned to blight, the fire department, city staffing streetlights, and more.

Alvin Mason, commissioner for District 4 said: “We’re gonna have to do something that is positive for the community. Not just raises and things like that we’ve already done.”

Some possibilities on the table for the $10 million include homelessness, crime, and parks. This money can’t be saved or invested to make more money. It must be spent by 2024.

Commissioners we spoke to say they’d like to decide what to allocate the 10 million to soon, and they’re setting up a workshop to talk more about it.

Williams said: “We have to look at the long-term approach of dealing with it and where we put it at.”

