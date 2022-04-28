Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County High School teacher arrested on sex charge

Scott Hooker
Scott Hooker(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County High School employee has been arrested in suspicion of improper sexual conduct.

Student Services Coordinator Scott Hooker, 40, of Augusta, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Kemp signs ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights,’ other education measures

The arrest occurred after deputies were alerted Tuesday to an allegation of sexual assault that had occurred at the school during school hours.

The matter was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Hooker was arrested on suspicion of improper sexual contact by an employee (teacher), sexual battery and simple battery and booked into the Burke County Detention Center, according to deputies.

He posted bond Wednesday, according to jail records.

Hooker was put on administrative leave with pay, since the school district says he’s entitled to due process before unpaid leave is imposed.

“The school district would never knowingly compromise the safety and well-being of students,” Superintendent Dr. Angela Williams said in a statement. “Once the complaint was filed, the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending investigation and is not currently working on campus. We have cooperated fully with the appropriate governmental agencies in connection with this investigation and will continue to do so. Any additional information will be released by law enforcement.”

