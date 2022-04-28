Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta transit riders push to make transit more accessible

Augusta Transit
By Craig Allison
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re taking a closer look at issues that have plagued the Augusta Transit system for years.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, Commissioner John Clarke said it’s time for something to change. They’re hoping that starts with feedback at the meeting Thursday night.

In January the city received $1.4 million in federal COVID funds for the transit system.

We spoke with Deputy Director Dr. Oliver Page, who says that’s only enough to scratch the surface of all the issues.

Laney Foster says he uses the bus Monday through Saturday because there’s no bus service on Sunday. He says there’s not enough access.

Augusta Transit says visibility is the problem. They have 617 stops scattered throughout Augusta, but 193 don’t have signs.

“We have 92 shelters out of 617 bus stops. Some bus stops are actively used that require shelter, and $1.4 million will not go very far,” said Page.

The estimate to build the basic shelter is $10-15,000, not accounting for making them accessible for those with disabilities or adding solar lighting.

“It’s an ongoing work effort to maintain bus stops and bus shelters,” he said.

Chester Jenkins, rider said: “We need to do something about this man. Why can’t you run Monday to Sunday?”

Troy Jones, rider said: “They need buses to go out there because they need to get to the doctor.”

Augusta Transit is offering riders a new way to plan and track their bus schedules.

The “Text Your Stop” feature allows riders to use their smartphone to get real-time bus arrival information.

Here’s how:

  • Enable your location on your smartphone when using Google maps. As you zoom into the location of the closest bus stop near you, small blue squares with a bus in the center will show up on the map. Riders who do not have a smartphone can call 706-821-1719 and follow the prompts to describe where they are or use a landmark and a customer service agent will help.
  • Double-click on a bus stop to get a 4-digit unique bus stop ID. For example, the bus stop ID at James Brown Boulevard at Fenwick Street on the side of the Augusta Judicial Center (going away from downtown) is 1071.
  • Text the bus stop ID to 706-995-7433 without quotation marks, commas, or hyphens.
  • Immediately, a return message will list the buses arriving at that bus stop in time order.

