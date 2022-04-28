Augusta pays tribute to pillars in the Black community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen dedications and celebrations for some of the iconic African American figures that helped shape our home.

Over the weekend the Augusta African American Historical Society unveiled a monument at the corner of Phillips Street and Laney-Walker Boulevard. It’s in honor of Reverend A.C Griggs. He worked with Lucy Craft Laney at the Haines Normal and Industrial Institute, which is now known as Laney High.

We were at Laney High School to show us a new mural, unveiled on Wednesday.

Marjorie Carter was one of the most well-known and well-respected educators in the river region.

The son of Marjorie Carter is honored and proud to be a part of the legacy his mother left behind.

“The challenge she left the family to serve, be active in the community, give back, and pull those behind you forward. That is her theme. Never leave anybody behind,” said Dr. James Carter, III, son of Marjorie Carter.

The Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History, and community members, came together and unveiled a work of art dedicated to Carter at the high school where she taught.

The hall is now officially named the Marjorie Carter Science Hall.

Corey Rogers, historian said: “Despite legal segregation, Mrs. Carter and many like her were able to plant that seed that allows students to go on and become future doctors, attorneys, educators, and college professors. Mrs. Carter did a little bit of everything.”

Not only was Carter a teacher at LHS, but she was also a charter member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, the Augusta Chapter of The Links, and the Paine College Alumni Association.

“This was an extraordinary woman who did so much for the community, and she represented a time period in which African Americans were often treated as second-class citizens. What she instilled in others, especially her students, was hard work, determination, focus on education, and the sky is the limit,” said Rogers.

