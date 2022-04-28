Submit Photos/Videos
All-ACC player Swartz transfers from BC to Georgia Tech

(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — All-Atlantic Coast Conference guard Cameron Swartz has transferred from Boston College to Georgia Tech.

Yellow Jackets coach Nell Fortner announced the transfer, saying the 5-foot-11 player from suburban Marietta has decided to play closer to home next season. Swartz was selected as the league’s most improved player and made the All-ACC first team after leading the Eagles in scoring at 16.1 points a game. She was the ACC’s sixth-leading scorer.

Swartz started her college career at Colorado before playing three years at B.C.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

