Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

After surprising playoff run, Hawks take a big step backward

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, left, attempts to steal the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward John...
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, left, attempts to steal the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)(Brett Davis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks fought hard just to make the playoffs.

They battled to the very last second against the top-seeded team in the East. But in the end, there’s only one word to describe this season. Disappointing. Coming off a surprising run to the conference final in 2021, the Hawks entered this season thinking of themselves as a legitimate championship contender. Instead, they took a big step backward, needing a late surge and two straight play-in wins just to make the playoffs.

They didn’t last long in the postseason, falling to the Miami Heat 4-1 in the opening round.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the late night fatal accident after Richmond County Deputies were pursuing...
Aquinas coach, wife injured in crash that also left 1 dead
John Edwin Simpson IV
Deputies cancel report for missing Columbia County man
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta father, daughter await sentencing for tax filing fraud
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
‘We pray for justice’: It’s been a year since Clarks Hill drownings
Two Augustans’ drug sentences commuted by president

Latest News

All-ACC player Swartz transfers from BC to Georgia Tech
FILE - NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks at a news conference at the Target Center, site of the...
As college sports evolve, what will be NCAA president’s job?
Panthers owner David Tepper
Panthers owner: Coach Matt Rhule has my full support
Demaryius Thomas theft investigation
Manning funds Ga. Tech scholarship honoring Demaryius Thomas