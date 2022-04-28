Submit Photos/Videos
Abandoned church in Screven County is restored(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWINGTON, Ga. (WTOC) - An abandoned church house in Screven County is getting new life. It’s more than 100 years old and one local group wanted to save it.

Walker Grove Missionary Baptist Church sat vacant for 30 years since the congregation stopped meeting. But local historians stepped in to preserve the past and create a future.

It sits at the dirt end of a dead end road. Members of the Newington Historical Society have been putting the final touches on this labor of love.

Zandra Overstreet with the Newington Historical Society said, “this church just caught my heart. And it took about five years for this plan to come together.”

They got permission from the local Missionary Baptist Association that once oversaw Walker Grove. They applied for grants to help with materials and started the work to restore its look. They think it could serve as a venue for local meetings or more.

“This building could be used as a venue. The Missionary Baptist Association could choose to put a preacher back here. I don’t know.”

They preserved the original choir loft and pulpit and even the 1940′s era outside baptismal pool.

“..somebody needs to preserve the old country churches for the way of life they represented.”

By Saturday, they’ll have the pews back inside and the front door in place to host an open house at 11 A.M.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

