2 abandoned homes catch fire in Graniteville

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two abandoned homes in Graniteville caught flames early Thursday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., Aiken County firefighters and investigators responded to two homes on Railroad Avenue. One home was at the corner of AP Nivens Street, and another was on nearby Holsenback Street.

Firefighters say there were no injuries and the homes were not occupied at the time of the fires. The cause is also still under investigation.

We have a News 12 crew on scene to get more information and will provide updates as we learn more.

