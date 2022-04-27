Wreck kills moped rider just west of Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A moped rider was killed in a crash early Wednesday just outside Orangeburg.

The crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. on North Road about 0.8 mile west of Orangeburg, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The moped was traveling east on the roadway when it was struck by a 2021 Toyota Corolla that was also heading east, according to troopers

The moped rider was killed. The driver of the car, its only occupant, was not injured, according to troopers.

