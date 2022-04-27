Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Wreck kills moped rider just west of Orangeburg

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A moped rider was killed in a crash early Wednesday just outside Orangeburg.

The crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. on North Road about 0.8 mile west of Orangeburg, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The moped was traveling east on the roadway when it was struck by a 2021 Toyota Corolla that was also heading east, according to troopers

The moped rider was killed. The driver of the car, its only occupant, was not injured, according to troopers.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the late night fatal accident after Richmond County Deputies were pursuing...
Aquinas coach, wife injured in crash that also left 1 dead
John Edwin Simpson IV
Deputies cancel report for missing Columbia County man
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta father, daughter await sentencing for tax filing fraud
Two Augustans’ drug sentences commuted by president
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
‘We pray for justice’: It’s been a year since Clarks Hill drownings

Latest News

Aquinas High School Head Football Coach James Leonard and his wife have returned home from the...
Injured Aquinas coach, wife return home after crash that also killed 1
Robber strikes Circle K store on Pine Log Road in Aiken
On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp will sign a number of education-related bills into law.
Kemp will sign a number of education bills into law Thursday. Here’s what the bills mean.
Lakeesha Stokes
Woman convicted in Augusta deadly ‘fit of domestic rage’