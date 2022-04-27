Submit Photos/Videos
World War II hero’s centennial birthday wish: A card from you

The ‘Red Tails’ were among the country’s best fighters in World War II, earning more than 150 Distinguished Flying Crosses.
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
CRANSTON, R.I. (WILX) - How would you like to add some icing to the top of one war hero’s birthday cake?

Mr. Victor Butler is believed to be the last surviving Tuskegee Airman in Rhode Island. On May 21, he’s turning 100.

The Tuskegee Airmen, sometimes called Red Tails, were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. They flying more than 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa during World War II.

Part of the Army Air Corpse, the precursor to the U.S. Air Force, they got their name from the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama where they received their training.

Being first is not the only reason they are still talked about nearly 80 years later. They were among the country’s best fighters in World War II, earning more than 150 Distinguished Flying Crosses.

Today, Butler has awards documenting his accomplishments. But, he’s looking for something other than military medals: Birthday cards.

His wish is to get cards from all over the country. You can mail your happy birthday wishes to Victor W. Butler, in care of Gary Butler.

The address is PO Box 3523, Cranston, Rhode Island 02910.

