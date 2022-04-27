Submit Photos/Videos
Woman convicted in Augusta deadly ‘fit of domestic rage’

Lakeesha Stokes
Lakeesha Stokes(WRDW)
By Ben Billmyer; Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Above: Archive video of our original coverage.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly four years after a fatal shooting in a neighborhood near Daniel Field, in Augusta, a jury found the defendant guilty, according to prosecutors.

Lakeesha Stokes was convicted Tuesday of felony murder, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to District Attorney Jared Williams. She was sentenced to 25 years in confinement.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE:

Stokes was accused of fatally shooting 62-year-old Larry Gilbert White on June 28, 2018, in what Williams described as “a fit of domestic rage.”

It happened in the early morning hours, with deputies being called to 2515 Parkway Drive around 1 a.m.

Once there, they found White on the ground unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Stokes was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

“In less than two days, this killer was tried, convicted, and sentenced to the maximum penalty,” Williams said in a statement that was issued Wednesday as the community grapples with a current crime wave that’s claimed several lives in recent days.

“The community has spoken: We will not tolerate domestic violence in any form,” Williams said.

