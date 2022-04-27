With Soul City Criterium complete, Augusta set for another bike race

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta hosted its first-ever Soul City Criterium – but it’s not the only bicycling event here this spring.

On Tuesday, Augusta was the fourth stop on the 2022 Speed Week Tour. Speed Week involves seven criterium races across the southern U.S., offering a combines $80,000 in total prize money.

Just a few months ago, tour organizers reached out with an open slot. In just seven weeks, the Augusta Sports Council put the event together.

“With it being a first-year event, we’re looking forward to them returning and us getting a spot for the 2023 calendar year, being able to be a part of Speed Week 2023,” said Michelle Nevale, CEO of the Augusta Sports Council.

Bicyclists from around the world competed in a number of races, finishing off with the men’s elite.

The event finished around 10 p.m. after a 45-minute weather delay.

Up next is the USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championship Criterium.

It’ll take place in Augusta from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 8, starting at the Augusta Common.

The Augusta Sports Council could still use some volunteers for that race. If you’re interested, visit https://www.augustasportscouncil.org/volunteer-opportunities.

