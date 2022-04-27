What the Tech | Elon Musk buys Twitter, what’s next?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Elon Musk is now the proud owner of one of the largest social media networks in the world.

The billionaire paid $44 billion for Twitter, leaving many users to wonder what that means.

Changes are no doubt in Twitter’s future. Whenever a new boss comes in, you wonder not if things will change but how things will change.

In his initial tweet announcing his purchase of Twitter, Musk prioritizes Twitter’s algorithms as open-source, defeating bots and authenticating all humans. Blocking fake accounts will be a most welcomed change.

Musk also emphasizes the importance of Twitter as the public square where free speech is allowed. Conservatives are excited to hear that while many liberals are concerned that what some consider free speech is hate speech to others.

Some Twitter users, like Dan Morris, are hopeful a change won’t be as divisive as some fear.

“I don’t think it will ever become a conservative thing or a liberal thing. Twitter is a worldwide thing. Like, everyone in the world has this platform where they can say whatever they want, and they can’t be squelched,” said Morris.

Morris uses Twitter a lot for his podcast ‘Tracing the Path’. He thinks we’re going to see some big ideas that can make Twitter more than a news source and more than just another social media platform.

“Maybe it’s the people running Twitter that’s lost the ability to think big and come up with new ideas. Now we’ve got somebody whose entire world is thinking big,” he said.

Possible changes that Musk might introduce: a tier of paid subscriptions with extra features such as an edit button, longer tweet threads, and expansion of its live video streaming options. And, as Morris said, features no one has even thought of before besides Elon Musk.

Twitter has around 400 million active monthly users, which ranks 6th behind Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Pinterest.

