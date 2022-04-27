‘This is only the beginning’: AU sets goals in new 5-year plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University’s president on Wednesday presented the school’s new strategic plan, titled “Creating a Legacy Like No Other.”

The initiative sets such goals as increasing enrollment to 16,000 by 2030 and earning Carnegie Community Engagement Classification by 2026.

AU President Brooks Keel said the plan outlines five strategic priorities: learning, discovery, student success, community and stewardship.

“This five-year plan will move us toward achieving our vision of growth in enrollment, research and community engagement,” he said. “We have accomplished many great things together, but this is only the beginning.”

He said the initiative will align with the University System of Georgia’s strategic plan “and will help us reach our vision to be a top-tier university that is a destination of choice for education, health care, discovery, creativity and innovation.”

He noted that AU is Georgia’s only university with a deeply embedded health care mission, but its impact extends well beyond health care.

“Augusta University is driven to foster the enrichment of all lives, whether through creating future health care professionals, supporting researchers who push the boundaries in creating cures for disease or developing the next generation of educated Georgians for an increasingly complex world,” he said. “We are doing life-saving and life-changing work here, and our actions over the next five years will be guided by innovation, engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion.”

He said the plan was developed after “assessing the environment and identifying opportunities,” then gathering contributions from faculty and staff members, students, alumni, community members and friends.

