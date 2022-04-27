Suspect tries to flee in kayak, Saluda County deputies say

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a pursuit by land and nearly into Lake Murray, Saluda County deputies captured a robbery suspect.

It happened Tuesday night after deputies responded to a report of a robbery with a handgun on Windwood Acres Road.

Deputies learned that Justin Whitt had assaulted the victim while robbing him, then fled into the woods on foot, according to deputies.

A bloodhound tracking team and special operations teams responded and surrounded the area.

Whitt was found off Cold Harbor Road after he stole a kayak and tried to flee into lake Murray, deputies reported.

Whitt has been arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery, two counts of larceny and trespassing and was booked into Saluda County jail, according to deputies.

