Suspect gets decades for murder of Blackville shop owner

By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A defendant has been sentenced to 30 years for a robbery attempt that turned deadly for the operator of a convenience store in Blackville.

Ashwinbhai Patel, 60, of Izlar Street in Blackville, was shot to death in an early morning robbery on Sept. 8, 2020, at the Corner Stop in the 20000 block of Solomon Blatt Avenue, which is also South Carolina Highway 3.

MORE | Community leaders working together to cut violent crime

Soon after the slaying, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested suspects Jason Jarmez Smith and Shemar McKay Donaldson.

Smith pleaded guilty Monday at the Barnwell County courthouse, according to prosecutors.

He received a 30-year sentence for murder and a concurrent 10-year sentence for attempted armed robbery, Assistant Solicitor M. Bradley McMillian said.

Under South Carolina law, Smith will be required to serve every day of the 30-year sentence for murder.

