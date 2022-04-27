Submit Photos/Videos
St. Andrews set to break attendance record for British Open

United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive...
United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive from the 9th during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Saturday, July 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The 150th edition of the British Open is expected to attract a record-breaking crowd of 290,000 when St. Andrews hosts in July.

Organizers say they received more than 1.3 million ticket applications, leading to the highest-ever number of general admission tickets being issued to fans for the world’s oldest major championship. They say the expected attendance will surpass the record 239,000 fans for the 2000 Open that Tiger Woods won at St. Andrews.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

