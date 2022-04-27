SRS drops vaccination requirement for visitors

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah River Site will no longer require visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

That means subcontractors, suppliers and vendors no longer have to be vaccinated to access SRS facilities or any other facilities owned by the U.S. Department of Energy or leased facility operated by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions. SRNS is the management and operations contractor for SRS.

This does not change the vaccination requirement for SRS employees.

The site that deals with nuclear materials employs about 11,000 people in Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

