SEC proving to be a preferred destination for transfers

The Southeastern Conference has voted unanimously to invite both Texas and Oklahoma to join the SEC.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Quarterback Jaxson Dart didn’t know exactly where he wanted to go upon deciding to leave USC, just that the Southeastern Conference was a preferred destination.

Dart wound up landing at Mississippi and in the SEC, along with a number of other top players in the transfer portal. In some cases, such as Alabama, the rich got richer. Other teams may have picked up a new starting quarterback, runner, pass rusher or receiver.

