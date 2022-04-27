Panthers would feel ‘comfortable’ taking at QB at No. 6
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has informed current starter Sam Darnold the team plans to add another quarterback soon.
Whether that will be with the No. 6 pick in the draft or via trade for a veteran remains to be seen. While this is not considered a strong quarterback class, Fitterer said the Panthers would feel comfortable taking one in the first round. Fitterer said trading for a veteran remains an option but that likely wouldn’t happen until after the NFL draft.
Darnold struggled last season, going 4-7 as the starter with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
