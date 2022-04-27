Submit Photos/Videos
Panthers would feel ‘comfortable’ taking at QB at No. 6

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) slides against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) slides against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)(Mark LoMoglio | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has informed current starter Sam Darnold the team plans to add another quarterback soon.

Whether that will be with the No. 6 pick in the draft or via trade for a veteran remains to be seen. While this is not considered a strong quarterback class, Fitterer said the Panthers would feel comfortable taking one in the first round. Fitterer said trading for a veteran remains an option but that likely wouldn’t happen until after the NFL draft.

Darnold struggled last season, going 4-7 as the starter with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

