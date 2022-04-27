Neighbors speak out on persistent flooding problems

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For most of us, spring showers come and go. For neighbors living on Wharton Drive, the cleanup can take days.

Neighbors say they deal with flooding time and time again.

The homeowner says this isn’t the first time flooding has happened, but this is the worst.

All of the debris comes from these storm drains, and big logs get stacked up which causes the water to come up out of the drains. Some of these houses have seen quite a bit of damage.

For more than 20 years, Arthur Riddles has lived in his home on Wharton Drive.

“It’s just as high as it could get. Steady running clean across here,” he said.

He came out to his front yard flooded up to his front steps.

“I’ve seen it, but it didn’t do this much,” he said.

Workers with the city were out there helping clear out debris on the road and underneath the road, too.

“They pumped it out yesterday, and now it’s got some big logs in it. It’s going to stop again,” said Riddle.

Engineers say there’s a retention pond right up the road. A ditch is connected to that pond that runs along the back of the houses. They say they’re going to look at putting in some type of screen to stop the issue.

“I have never seen this much,” said Riddle.

The city says they have had beaver issues in the ditch behind Wharton Drive, but it was checked on April 22 and was clear.

Several neighbors say this is at least the third time it’s flooded since August.

“I guess it will get worse. I don’t know, but it’s not going to heal itself,” he said.

