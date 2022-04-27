Kemp will sign a number of education bills into law Thursday. Here’s what the bills mean.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp will sign a number of education-related bills into law.

Here are what those bills mean:

This is known as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights.”

The bill states that parents have the fundamental right to “direct the upbringing and education of their minor children.” The bill states that important information about a child cannot be withheld from their parent, including information related to education. A “minor child” is defined as a person less than 18 years old and has not been emancipated.

This bill, Kemp’s office said, prevents “divisive concepts and ideologies from invading the classroom.”

The bill defines “divisive concepts” as a number of different things. Definitions include the following: “one race is inherently superior to another race,” “the United States of America is fundamentally racist”, among other definitions.

The bill also states that school boards, superintendents and charter school governing bodies “shall prohibit employees from discriminating against students and other employees based on race.”

Kemp’s office said this bill allows for obscene materials to be removed from school libraries.

The bill also requires school boards to have a policy in place to have a “complaint resolution process” to be used by a school system to address complaints from parents and guardians.

This bill allows retired teachers to return to the classroom full-time in high-need areas.

This bill doubles the cap on student scholarship organization donations. Kemp’s office said this bill will give greater educational opportunity and choice to Georgia families.

This bill will create a commission for Civics education. The commission will explore ways to better serve students and find ways to ensure financial literacy is taught in schools, according to Kemp’s office.

The bill signings are set for 8:30 a.m. at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center.

