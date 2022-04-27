Submit Photos/Videos
Kayaker starts 200-mile journey down the Savannah River

By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local kayaker’s eyes are on the coast, taking off on a 200-mile journey down the Savannah River.

He’s on his way to Tybee Island. Ron Turner is ready to take his kayak on its longest journey ever.

“Took me about twenty years to finally get to the point in life where I can just take off and do stuff like this,” said Turner.

He’s loading up supplies for what would be nearly a 200-mile journey. The plan is to go all the way down the savannah river from Augusta to the coast.

He tried it last June but didn’t make it all the way.

“The only thing I ate was one meal in 2 1/2 days and drank about two quarts of water. I was dehydrated. It was almost 100 degrees,” he said.

On top of that, his electronics died, and a tropical storm came through the area.

“At 50 years old, I figured I’m smart enough to know when I need to call it quits on something, but I promised myself I would try it again,” said Turner.

Now, he’s ready, using lessons learned from last time. He has enough food and water for what he believes will be a four-day trip.

The only stops will be at night when he’ll set up a hammock alongside the river.

Turner’s been kayaking around the area for more than 20 years, but he’s never completed a journey like this.

“This is just the next step to it, I guess,” he said.

He’s ready for the challenge. To track where Turner is, visit Garmin Explore.

