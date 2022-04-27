Submit Photos/Videos
Heat hold off Hawks 97-94, reach Eastern semifinals

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heatduring the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. The Heat won 115-105. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Miami Heat moved into the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the Atlanta Hawks 97-94.

Tyler Herro scored 16, Max Strus scored 15 and Caleb Martin added 10 for the top-seeded Heat, who ousted the eighth-seeded Hawks in five games. And Miami got the series-clincher without Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, both of whom sat out Tuesday with injuries. Trae Young’s rough series for Atlanta remained that way: He finished 2 for 12 from the floor, scoring just 11 points.

For the series, the Hawks’ guard shot 32% against Miami’s swarming defense.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

