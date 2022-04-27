Submit Photos/Videos
Falcons GM Fontenot finding it tough to predict NFL draft

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes the catch against New Orleans...
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes the catch against New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(AP Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Uncertainty at the top of the NFL draft is making it difficult for Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot to make plans.

The Falcons have the No. 8 overall pick on Thursday night and Fontenot says “it’s unique” to not know who the first two picks will be so close to the draft. The Falcons could look for help at quarterback in the first round after trading 14-year starter Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. Newly acquired veteran Marcus Mariota is expected to open the season as the starter.

The Falcons have other pressing needs, including edge rusher and wide receiver.

