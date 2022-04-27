Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s this evening through around midnight. Lows will be dropping to the mid and upper 40s by early Thursday. Winds will be calm overnight.

Staying dry Thursday and Friday, but rain chances increase again this weekend. (WRDW)

Thursday morning is looking like the coolest morning of the week with morning lows in the mid-40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny again with highs close to 80. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Staying mostly dry Friday with a few more clouds building into the afternoon. Highs will be back in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Mild start early Saturday with lows in the mid-50s. Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible Saturday with a stalled front over the region. It doesn’t look like a washout, but rain will be possible during the day. Highs will be warmer and reach the mid-80s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected again Sunday with the stalled front over the region. Morning lows will be near 60 and afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s.

The same general pattern from the weekend sticks around early next week. Pop-up storms possible during the day with highs above average in the mid to upper 80s.

