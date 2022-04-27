Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Braves postseason star Rosario out 8-12 weeks for eye issues

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth...
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta.(Source: AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have placed slumping outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list with blurred vision and swelling in his right eye.

He is expected to miss eight to 12 weeks. The 2021 postseason star is off to a miserable start with just three hits in his first 44 at-bats for an .068 average, with no homers or RBIs. Rosario has been dealing with swelling in his right retina. He was examined by a retinal specialist and will undergo a laser procedure to correct the blurred vision. Right-hander William Woods was recalled to take Rosario’s spot on the roster.

Rosario was the MVP of the NL Championship Series last year and helped the Braves win the World Series.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the late night fatal accident after Richmond County Deputies were pursuing...
Aquinas coach, wife injured in crash that also left 1 dead
John Edwin Simpson IV
Deputies cancel report for missing Columbia County man
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta father, daughter await sentencing for tax filing fraud
Two Augustans’ drug sentences commuted by president
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami...
Heat hold off Hawks 97-94, reach Eastern semifinals
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the...
Demeritte, Fried lead Braves to needed win, 3-1 over Cubs
FILE - NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks at a news conference at the Target Center, site of the...
NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down no later than 2023
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes the catch against New Orleans...
Falcons GM Fontenot finding it tough to predict NFL draft