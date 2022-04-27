Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta city leaders & sheriff’s office talk public safety solutions

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re talking about factors fueling the violence and solutions moving forward.

Some commissioners have said the only way they can help address the crime issue is by allocating money. The money the sheriff’s office says they need. We asked leaders what’s the cost of ending violence.

“Gun violence has always been prevalent in Richmond County. It’s not something brand new.

Not a brand-new problem, but some leaders say brand new solutions are needed.

MORE | Exclusive interview: Sheriff Richard Roundtree addresses crime surge

“If it doesn’t happen today, if we don’t start today or tomorrow, when will we start,” asked Alvin Mason, commissioner for District 4.

Mason says the areas labeled as ‘crime hot spots’ are the same ones lacking in resources and funding.

On Tuesday, programming is what commissioners agreed would make a difference. Re-opening closed community centers, like the one in Barton Village.

“I brought in computers. They could work on their SATS, and ACTS. We had a nutrition program. We had senior programs going on there, and it was much better than what we’re seeing right now,” said Mason.

It cost millions a year to maintain the parks the city has now. but Mason says the money is there. $14.5 million in the current budget, and $10 million in American Rescue Plan Funds.

But everyone wants a dollar.

MORE | Augusta commissioners discuss recent crime surge

Patrick Clayton, chief deputy, RCSO said: “We’ve been kind of giving them suggestions on things that we need all along.”

The sheriff’s office says they’d like money for cameras, employee bonuses, and outreach initiatives to help lower crime. Nearly $1.7 million is the estimate.

Dennis Williams, commissioner for District 2 said: “We can’t just pour out money for one particular department and overlook the others.”

If the money is there, the task is deciding where it goes. The sheriff’s office says they’re willing to sit with commissioners in private to detail their plan to address the current crime wave. Commissioners say the conversations about how to address crime is just beginning.

Mason said: “That’s not going to be the end-all fix all to it all. But we have to start somewhere.”

