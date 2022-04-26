Submit Photos/Videos
Wide receivers more likely than before to deliver as rookies

Clemson's Justyn Ross hauls in a pass against South Carolina during first-quarter action in...
Clemson's Justyn Ross hauls in a pass against South Carolina during first-quarter action in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) - The emergence of former LSU teammates Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase casts doubt on the conventional wisdom that NFL teams can’t count on rookie wide receivers.

This year’s draft class is eager to continue the trend. Receivers taken in the first round this year should have a chance to make an immediate impact on the playoff race. The Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans are among the contenders from last season who need to upgrade at the position. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah predict six or seven receivers could go in the first round.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

