Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

‘We pray for justice’: One year since Clarks Hill double drowning

By William Rioux
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One year later, the families of two Augusta men are still searching for answers.

On April 25, Eynn Wilson and EJ Kirk drowned at Clarks Hill Lake. Their bodies were found six days later, and nearly five months after, Shontover Kirkland faces involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct charges.

We checked in on her case with the court, but officials were at a conference and couldn’t get us an update.

But for the families of Wilson and Kirk, this has been one of the toughest years of their lives. After an entire year, they’re looking for action in the case.

MORE | Woman charged in Clarks Hill double drowning investigation

“We pray for justice,” said Lakesha Johnson, Kirks’s sister.

This past year was one of the hardest of her life.

“I’m angry. I’m hurt. I feel a piece of me missing because my brother is no longer here. My mother doesn’t have her son. His kids don’t have their father,” she said

Not only did she lose her brother, but she says their father passed away shortly after.

For Wilson’s youngest daughter--

“I miss spending time with him,” said Enyia Brooks.

It’s the little things she misses the most about her dad, like their daily trips to Starbucks.

MORE | Family speaks out after woman charged in Clarks Hill double drowning

“It was perfect. It was the perfect daddy-daughter relationship,” she said.

As time goes on, they hope to keep the community’s support as their families look for justice and peace in this case.

Johnson said: “They were loved. They’re missed. It’s important that the community embraces their memory and allows their memory to live on.

We’re told the next court date is set for June 21. The families say that they want as many people to show up to support Wilson and Kirk as they look for closure.

Brooks said: “He was a loving person. He was a kind person. I just want some good to come out of this.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta father, daughter await sentencing for tax filing fraud
The aftermath of the late night fatal accident after Richmond County Deputies were pursuing...
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash on Wrightsboro Road
Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident.
Sheriff cracks down as Richmond County crime wave resurges
Here's a bird's-eye view of the new Dave & Buster's coming to Augusta.
Opening date released for new Dave & Buster’s in Augusta
Augusta Pride Prom
Pride Prom offers an inclusive experience in Augusta

Latest News

Boys and Girls Club Augusta
Community leaders work to bridge the gap in decreasing crime
Savannah River Brewing Company
Revenue from golf week shatters expectations for local businesses
2022 golf week revenue shatters expectations
2022 golf week revenue shatters expectations
One year since Clarks Hill drowning deaths
One year since Clarks Hill drowning deaths