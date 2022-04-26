‘We pray for justice’: One year since Clarks Hill double drowning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One year later, the families of two Augusta men are still searching for answers.

On April 25, Eynn Wilson and EJ Kirk drowned at Clarks Hill Lake. Their bodies were found six days later, and nearly five months after, Shontover Kirkland faces involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct charges.

We checked in on her case with the court, but officials were at a conference and couldn’t get us an update.

But for the families of Wilson and Kirk, this has been one of the toughest years of their lives. After an entire year, they’re looking for action in the case.

“We pray for justice,” said Lakesha Johnson, Kirks’s sister.

This past year was one of the hardest of her life.

“I’m angry. I’m hurt. I feel a piece of me missing because my brother is no longer here. My mother doesn’t have her son. His kids don’t have their father,” she said

Not only did she lose her brother, but she says their father passed away shortly after.

For Wilson’s youngest daughter--

“I miss spending time with him,” said Enyia Brooks.

It’s the little things she misses the most about her dad, like their daily trips to Starbucks.

“It was perfect. It was the perfect daddy-daughter relationship,” she said.

As time goes on, they hope to keep the community’s support as their families look for justice and peace in this case.

Johnson said: “They were loved. They’re missed. It’s important that the community embraces their memory and allows their memory to live on.

We’re told the next court date is set for June 21. The families say that they want as many people to show up to support Wilson and Kirk as they look for closure.

Brooks said: “He was a loving person. He was a kind person. I just want some good to come out of this.”

