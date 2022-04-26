Submit Photos/Videos
Two Augustans’ drug sentences commuted by president

Athens man receives presidential pardon
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of two Augustans while also granting the first three pardons of his term.

Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file.

MORE | 'A long time coming': Georgia man surprised by presidential pardon

Biden also pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities.

The Georgian is Dexter Jackson, 52, of Athens, who was convicted in 2002 for allowing marijuana distributors to use his pool hall to facilitate transactions. He accepted full responsibility and pleaded guilty. Since his release from custody, Jackson has converted his business into a cellphone repair service and hired local high school students through a program that seeks to provide young adults with work experience.

The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions.

Among those are two people from Augusta, Rickey Wayne Norton and Shannon Ann Norton, for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

They were each sentenced to 120 months of imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release and a $40,000 fine. Their sentences have been commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $40,000 fine.

