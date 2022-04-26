Revenue from golf week shatters expectations for local businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - They call it the 13th month of revenue, but in the last two years, local businesses couldn’t rake in all the extra money that comes during Masters week.

This year changed everything. Not only did revenue surpass expectations, it set a new bar.

“Put this Masters behind us, and it answers all the questions we had about what normal feels like,” said Bennish Brown, CEO, Destination Augusta.

In April of 2019, the entire month’s hotel revenue was $23 million. This year’s tournament week alone brought in $17 million, an overall 2 percent increase since 2019.

“All of those metrics show us that 2022 will be the measuring stick for us,” he said.

Chipping away at old records and driving up our expectations. Finally making number 13 lucky again for everyone.

“It definitely means the 13th month of revenue they make as much in one week as they make in one month,” said Brown.

Even though the weather didn’t always play fair, our patrons still played through, relocating to their own 19th hole.

Savannah River Brewing Company was definitely tapping in.

Jim Christian, taproom manager, Savannah River Brewing said: “We had people here from all around the world. A lot of our locals came around, too.”

“A normal week about doubles a normal Masters week. It was our best sales week ever,” he said.

Destination Augusta considers it the gift that keeps on giving.

Brown said: “I think that planning begins automatically but not without taking a step back.”

Christian said: “We’re going to take a breath, recover a little bit, get some sleep and probably start planning for next year.”

