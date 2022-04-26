Kemp-Perdue race heating up as next two debates loom

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia’s GOP gubernatorial race is heating up ahead of the next two debates between the main candidates, incumbent Brian Kemp and challenger David Perdue.

The next debates will be Thursday and Sunday at 7 p.m. They held their first of three debates Sunday night.

The next day, Kemp signed seven new bills into law that work to support law enforcement and further protects Georgians, according to the governor.

Part of the legislation provides for a special gang prosecution unit within the attorney general’s office.

“As I have said many times before, we will use every resource at our disposal to rid our communities of crime and keep Georgia families safe,” Kemp said at the bill-signing ceremony. “And today underscores that fact.”

Perdue, meanwhile, held a news conference Monday to respond to the current administration’s crime-fighting efforts.

Perdue says it’s time to make crime stop and called it “embarrassing.” He also talked about the shortage of police officers in Macon, where he was born.

Perdue and Kemp will face off in a May 24 primary, deciding who’ll go up against Democrat Stacey Abrams in the general election.

Perdue is building his campaign around Donald Trump and emphasizing election fraud claims.

Critics says that’s a change from the millionaire in a denim jacket who won a Senate seat in 2014.

One example of Perdue’s path is his embrace of the group VoterGA, which has been protesting Georgia’s election systems for years.

Perdue also supports a vote on a white-majority neighborhood seceding from Atlanta.

Kemp, meanwhile, has received a huge endorsement – from the National Rifle Association.

The NRA said it is grateful to Kemp for protecting the Second Amendment here in Georgia during his first term and they are looking forward to his second term.

The announcement was made just weeks after the governor loosed gun regulations across the state. He signed a bill into law that allows Georgians to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

