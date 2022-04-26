Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Oldest active firefighter in South Carolina dies

The Abbeville County firefighter just celebrated his 95th birthday in January
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Fire Department announced the passing of Mr. Hobart “Hobie” Erickson, the oldest active firefighter in the state of South Carolina. He was 95 years old.

Erickson served as a first responder for over 65 years. His career started in 1965 in New Jersey. He later moved down south and joined the Donalds Fire Department more than 35 years ago where he once served as chief of the station.

FOX Carolina had the chance to interview Erickson on his 95th birthday back in January of 2022.

Outside of serving, Erickson told us he worked out for over an hour three times a week and worked at a golf course part-time. He joked and said he worked at the course to play free golf.

“First of all, The Good Lord’s watching over me. He has been good to me. I have a good wife. And I have a good fire department here. All these guys take care of me. They’re always watching over me,” Erickson said in January. “As long as I can keep going, I’m going to keep going.”

The Abbeville County Fire Department said Mr. Erickson was a great leader and mentor to all he interacted with. He will be missed by all who knew him.

MORE NEWS: Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the late night fatal accident after Richmond County Deputies were pursuing...
Aquinas coach, wife injured in crash that also left 1 dead
John Edwin Simpson IV
Deputies cancel report for missing Columbia County man
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta father, daughter await sentencing for tax filing fraud
Two Augustans’ drug sentences commuted by president
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina

Latest News

AU sees spike in epidemiology program interest
AU sees spike in epidemiology program interest
MCG
Augusta University sees spike in epidemiology program interest
Laney’s Jaylen Watson’s road to the NFL Draft
Laney’s Jaylen Watson’s road to the NFL Draft
Community leaders working to bridge the gap
Community leaders working to bridge the gap
Oldest firefighter in SC passes away
Oldest firefighter in SC passes away