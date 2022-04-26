Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at airport

Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.
Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.(CNN, POOL)
By WBTV staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was issued a citation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Tuesday for bringing a gun to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Police say Transportation Security Administration workers located the firearm in a bag at a security screening checkpoint.

Cawthorn, 26, from Hendersonville, was identified as the owner of the bag with the firearm. Police said he stated the gun was his and he cooperated with officers.

The congressman was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a city of Charlotte ordinance.

Cawthorn was released, and police took possession of the firearm as normal procedure.

In 2021, Cawthorn attempted to bring a gun through security at the Asheville Regional Airport.

He was also recently charged with driving while license revoked and is facing multiple speeding citations.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta father, daughter await sentencing for tax filing fraud
The aftermath of the late night fatal accident after Richmond County Deputies were pursuing...
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash on Wrightsboro Road
Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident.
Sheriff cracks down as Richmond County crime wave resurges
Here's a bird's-eye view of the new Dave & Buster's coming to Augusta.
Opening date released for new Dave & Buster’s in Augusta
Augusta Pride Prom
Pride Prom offers an inclusive experience in Augusta

Latest News

Delta said the change reflects the important role flight attendants play in on-time boarding,...
Delta to begin paying flight attendants during boarding
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff keeps fighting for control of his budget
Pay what you can photo session
Local photographer makes sessions more accessible
Photographer makes shoots more accessible
Photographer makes shoots more accessible
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others