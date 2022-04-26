Submit Photos/Videos
Mickelson signs up for 3 events without saying he’ll play

FILE - Phil Mickelson walks off the 14th green after missing a birdie putt during the third...
FILE - Phil Mickelson walks off the 14th green after missing a birdie putt during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. Whether his true intentions were chasing Saudi Arabian money or gaining more control over how he thinks the PGA Tour should be run, Mickelson has been exposed for manipulating people to get what he wants. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Apr. 25, 2022
(AP) - Phil Mickelson has signed up for the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

His manager also asked the PGA Tour for permission to play in a Saudi-funded golf tournament outside London. That doesn’t mean Lefty is going to play. Steve Loy is his longtime manager. He says Mickelson has no concrete plans on when and where he’ll play. He’s just keeping his options open. In other Saudi news, Greg Norman has announced Trump National Doral Miami as the host course for the team championship finale in the lucrative LIV Golf Invitational series.

It’s the second Trump course on the list.

