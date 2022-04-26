Submit Photos/Videos
Local photographer makes sessions more accessible

By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A picture can say a thousand words, but so can an act of kindness. One local photographer is doing both.

Brook Thompson has always wanted to get pictures done professionally with her firstborn child.

“It’s just been really hard because I’m a stay-at-home mom. My husband pays all the bills, so we don’t have extra money to go eat out or do stuff with,” said Thompson.

Maisie Britt wanted to help people like Thompson who couldn’t afford a photo session. That’s why she started offering ‘Pay What You Can Sessions.’

“There are so many people out there that always wanted pictures of their families, friends, and just themselves to help uplift themselves. Me doing this has actually helped so many people,” she said. “I have clients that come in with like 30 dollars, 20 dollars, even though that’s something that’s not really affordable for me. I’d rather help other people out than help myself.”

In the month she’s been doing this, more than 100 people reached out. It’s been a lot, but she feels it’s worth it.

“I’m not doing it for the money. I’m basically doing it to help other people out,” she said.

Thompson is grateful. Because of Britt, moments with her seven-month-old are getting captured.

“It felt really good because the only pictures I get are pictures I take of him. I don’t get people to do stuff like this for me,” said Thompson.

For more information, visit Britt’s Facebook page.

