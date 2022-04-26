Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

LEADING OFF: Braves off to slow start, Alcantara sharp

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - As they wait for star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to return from knee surgery, the World Series champion Atlanta Braves are off to a slow start at 7-10.

Following a day off, they send left-hander Max Fried to the mound at home in a series opener against the Chicago Cubs. Fried lost his first two outings this season — at home to punchless opponents Cincinnati and Washington, no less — before rebounding last Tuesday in a homecoming at Dodger Stadium. Fried retired his first 15 batters and threw seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts in a 3-1 win.

Acuña has been hitting well in the early stages of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett and is targeting a May 6 return to the majors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the late night fatal accident after Richmond County Deputies were pursuing...
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash on Wrightsboro Road
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating a deadly crash on Wrightsboro...
Richmond County Coroner investigating deadly crash
RCSO dispatch confirms the agency is currently working a call for a shooting.
Weekend shooting kills 1 person at Olmstead Homes
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Cayce police officer, Monetta firefighter killed in the line of duty
Dispatch confirms multiple cars are involved in an accident near the state line.
Multi-vehicle accident on I-20 bridge

Latest News

Clemson's Justyn Ross hauls in a pass against South Carolina during first-quarter action in...
Wide receivers more likely than before to deliver as rookies
The NFL's Washington Commanders unveiled their new uniforms Wednesday.
Virginia AG launching investigation into NFL’s Commanders
FILE - Phil Mickelson walks off the 14th green after missing a birdie putt during the third...
Mickelson signs up for 3 events without saying he’ll play
RAW: Clemson's Brad Brownell at North Charleston Prowl & Growl
Clemson coach adds Donlon, Dixon to men’s basketball staff