Kemp signs largest income tax cut in Ga. history into law

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs House Bill 1437 on April 26, 2022.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs House Bill 1437 on April 26, 2022.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BONAIRE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Tuesday signed the largest income tax cut in state history into law.

Over seven years, it will cut the current rate of 5.75 percent that most Georgians pay to just 4.99 percent, Kemp said.

MORE | Kemp-Perdue race heating up as next two debates loom

That will save the average Georgia family of four making $60,000 more than $600 per year on their state taxes, he said.

“These decreases are purposefully separated over that span of time and begin in 2024 to ensure the state is able to respond appropriately to any unexpected or sudden downturns in the economy,” he said.

He was joined by first lady Marty Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, members of the Georgia General Assembly and others at the ceremony to sign House Bill 1437.

