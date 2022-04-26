Kemp signs largest income tax cut in Ga. history into law

BONAIRE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Tuesday signed the largest income tax cut in state history into law.

Over seven years, it will cut the current rate of 5.75 percent that most Georgians pay to just 4.99 percent, Kemp said.

That will save the average Georgia family of four making $60,000 more than $600 per year on their state taxes, he said.

“These decreases are purposefully separated over that span of time and begin in 2024 to ensure the state is able to respond appropriately to any unexpected or sudden downturns in the economy,” he said.

He was joined by first lady Marty Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, members of the Georgia General Assembly and others at the ceremony to sign House Bill 1437.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.