Have you seen this missing Columbia County man?

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 18-year-old man from Columbia County was reported missing Monday.

Deputies need the public’s help to find John Edwin Simpson IV. He is 6′1, weighs about 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

John was last seen in the area of the Sunflower Dr in Berkley Hills wearing a brown trench coat.

If you have seen John or know where he might be, please call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.