Have you seen this missing Columbia County man?

John Edwin Simpson IV
John Edwin Simpson IV(Source: The Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 18-year-old man from Columbia County was reported missing Monday.

Deputies need the public’s help to find John Edwin Simpson IV. He is 6′1, weighs about 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

John was last seen in the area of the Sunflower Dr in Berkley Hills wearing a brown trench coat.

If you have seen John or know where he might be, please call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.

