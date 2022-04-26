Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cold front brings scattered showers and storms today. Dry and cooler midweek.
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies look to stay mostly clear and temperatures will be staying mild in the upper 50s through early Tuesday. Winds will stay light out of the south-southwest.

Looking dry early Tuesday, but rain chances increase after lunchtime. A cold front arrives Tuesday and brings the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. The severe weather risk is very low. A strong wind gust with a storm or two is the main concern, but most of the storms should behave. Rainfall totals look to stay below 0.25″. High temperatures before the rain arrives should top out in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the west between 8-15 mph.

Sunshine returns Wednesday as high pressure builds in behind the cold front. Mornings lows Wednesday will be in the mid-50s. Afternoon highs will be a little cooler and stay in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Thursday morning is looking like the coolest morning of the week with morning lows in the mid-40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny again with highs close to 80.

Staying dry Friday and Saturday with morning lows in the mid to low 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. A few showers look to be possible by Sunday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the late night fatal accident after Richmond County Deputies were pursuing...
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash on Wrightsboro Road
Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident.
Sheriff cracks down as Richmond County crime wave resurges
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta father, daughter await sentencing for tax filing fraud
Here's a bird's-eye view of the new Dave & Buster's coming to Augusta.
Opening date released for new Dave & Buster’s in Augusta
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Cayce police officer, Monetta firefighter killed in the line of duty

Latest News

Scattered Showers & Storms Tuesday Afternoon
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Afternoon Storms
Afternoon Storms Today, Sunny and Cooler Wed.
Rain Tuesday
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Warm & Dry Monday, Rain Tuesday
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding