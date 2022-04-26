Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will continue pushing the rain east of the CSRA this evening. We will see clearing skies overnight and stay dry across the CSRA. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid-50s by early Wednesday. Winds will be steady out of the north between 3-8 mph.

Sunshine returns Wednesday as high pressure builds in behind the cold front. Mornings lows Wednesday will be in the mid-50s. Afternoon highs will be a little cooler and stay in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-12 mph.

Thursday morning is looking like the coolest morning of the week with morning lows in the mid-40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny again with highs close to 80. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Staying mostly dry Friday with a few more clouds building into the afternoon. Highs will be back in the low 80s.

Feeling more mild early Saturday with lows in the upper 50s. Isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon as high temperatures warm up to the mid-80s. It doesn’t look like a washout, but a few pop-up storms are possible.

Isolated to scattered pop-up storms are expected Sunday afternoon-evening as moisture continues to build across the region ahead of our next cold front.

The same general pattern from the weekend sticks around early next week. Pop-up storms possible in the afternoon with highs above average in the mid to upper 80s.

