Cabrera could be the last for a while to reach 3,000 hits

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career...
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career hit during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - Miguel Cabrera reached the 3,000-hit mark on a weekend afternoon in front of an adoring crowd at his home ballpark in Detroit.

It was a moment worthy of the milestone. It could also be the last time it happens for a while. In an era of high strikeout totals and low batting averages, there aren’t any other players who seem likely to reach 3,000 hits any time soon. In fact, the first few weeks of this season are a reminder of how current trends in baseball could affect which milestones remain in reach for the game’s top players.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

