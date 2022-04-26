Cabrera could be the last for a while to reach 3,000 hits

(AP) - Miguel Cabrera reached the 3,000-hit mark on a weekend afternoon in front of an adoring crowd at his home ballpark in Detroit.

It was a moment worthy of the milestone. It could also be the last time it happens for a while. In an era of high strikeout totals and low batting averages, there aren’t any other players who seem likely to reach 3,000 hits any time soon. In fact, the first few weeks of this season are a reminder of how current trends in baseball could affect which milestones remain in reach for the game’s top players.

