Barnwell, Columbia men face prison over gun charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two felons who shot toward police were collectively sentenced to nearly 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to federal firearms violations.

“As recent events in our state have shown us, law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe,” U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis said Tuesday, two days after Cayce public safety officer and Monetta firefighter Drew Barr was shot dead by a domestic-dispute suspect who then took his own life .

“We will not tolerate violence against the police in South Carolina, and I want to thank the law enforcement agencies that responded and prioritized these cases,” Ellis said.

Phillip Michael King, 27, of Barnwell, was sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition – his second such conviction in federal court.

Evidence presented in court showed that on Sept. 22, 2018, an officer with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety attempted a traffic stop because a vehicle was reported as stolen. The vehicle led police on a chase, during which King leaned out a rear window and fired two rounds from a pistol.

King later confessed to the shooting, saying he hoped he’d be shot and killed by police.

King was prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition based on numerous prior felony convictions.

King was sentenced to a total of 114 months in federal prison followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.

Also sentenced in a separate case was and Anthony Lafayette Legette, 37, of Columbia.

Legette pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was accused in 2017 of firing a gun in the air in the direction of an officer.

Legette was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.

