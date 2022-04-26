Augusta commissioners discuss recent crime surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The recent rise in gun violence has city leaders and the sheriff talking about ways to curb crime.

Tuesday afternoon, commissioners discussed allocating $60,000 to the sheriff’s office for new security cameras. The request was made on behalf of the sheriff’s office by John Clarke. However, no one from the sheriff’s office was aware it was being discussed.

There might have been a bit of miscommunication or confusion from both sides, but one thing was clear, it’ll take a village to tackle the issues of crime in Augusta.

“Normally, things like this don’t happen right together,” said Dennis Williams, commissioner for District 2.

Things like five deadly shootings in 10 days. Tuesday’s conversation in chambers started with a request by Clarke for Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton to speak to the commission.

But he didn’t show up.

Bobby Williams commissioner for District 5 said: “If you ask them to be here, they should be here. And they should tell us what they need.”

In their absence, Clarke requested on their behalf.

He says the sheriff’s office asked for $60,000 to add 25 security cameras in high crime areas of the city. While commissioners acknowledged it’s not a big ask, they wanted to hear it from the sheriff himself.

Sean Frantom, commissioner for District 7, said that in the last six years, they’ve increased the sheriff’s office budget by 13 million.

“In my mind, they don’t need $60,000 from us. They probably have $60,000,” he said.

Despite the urge to speak with the sheriff’s office, why weren’t they there?

Clarke told us there was a scheduling conflict as to why the sheriff’s office could not come to the meeting.

We called Chief Deputy Clayton after the meeting. He says scheduling wasn’t the hold-up. He was never contacted to speak in commission in the first place and says they didn’t make a $60,000 request recently. Clayton says a small group of commissioners asked him what the department needed months ago. He told them but never heard back.

Despite the communication dilemma, commissioners agreed to set a date for when the sheriff can address the commission. They also talked about the need for job training and after-school activities in some areas, but they didn’t vote to allocate any money.

Alvin Mason, commissioner for District 4 said: “The areas that have the greatest need, that’s where the resources should be.”

