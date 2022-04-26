Aquinas coach, wife injured in crash that also left 1 dead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an update on the deadly crash Saturday night at Wrightsboro Road and Troupe Street.

We’re told Aquinas High School Head Football Coach James Leonard, his wife and their son were all injured in the 9:11 p.m. crash.

James and his wife are in the intensive care unit with rib fractures as well as liver and spleen lacerations.

Their son is home with minor injuries.

Aquinas High School is asking for prayers for our Head Coach James Leonard and his family. James and his family would like to give a huge thank you for all the visits, texts, phones calls and prayers. They are on the road to recovery and we can’t wait to see them all soon! pic.twitter.com/2BAK01Qpcw — ☘️Aquinas Football☘️ (@IrishNationAHS) April 25, 2022

Deputies say the crash happened during a chase.

It’s still unclear how the chase is connected to the accident, but Leonard’s father said the Georgia State Patrol said the coach’s Toyota 4Runner was T-boned at over 90 mph.

The aftermath of the late night fatal accident after Richmond County Deputies were pursuing another. (A viewer.)

The Augusta Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency says it was a two-car crash and that one of the cars burst into flames. The other rolled onto its side.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says 50-year-old Raymond Allen died at the scene.

